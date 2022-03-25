SPXL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS 500 BULL 3X SHARES ETF (Symbol: SPXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.59, changing hands as high as $120.53 per share. DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS 500 BULL 3X SHARES shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPXL's low point in its 52 week range is $81.20 per share, with $147.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.33.

