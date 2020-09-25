SPXC or DORM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Replacement Parts sector have probably already heard of SPX (SPXC) and Dorman Products (DORM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Both SPX and Dorman Products have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

SPXC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.83, while DORM has a forward P/E of 30.52. We also note that SPXC has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DORM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.54.

Another notable valuation metric for SPXC is its P/B ratio of 3.36. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DORM has a P/B of 3.38.

These metrics, and several others, help SPXC earn a Value grade of B, while DORM has been given a Value grade of C.

Both SPXC and DORM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SPXC is the superior value option right now.

