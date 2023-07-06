SPX Technologies (SPXC) Price Target Increased by 5.78% to 93.33

The average one-year price target for SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) has been revised to 93.33 / share. This is an increase of 5.78% from the prior estimate of 88.23 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 98.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.89% from the latest reported closing price of 79.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPX Technologies. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXC is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 47,774K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXC is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,013K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 5.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,291K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,177K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,391K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares, representing a decrease of 20.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 14.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,340K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 1.43% over the last quarter.

SPX Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SPX Corporation is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. With operations in 17 countries and approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue, the company offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.