SPX Technologies (SPXC) Price Target Increased by 5.78% to 93.33

The average one-year price target for SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) has been revised to 93.33 / share. This is an increase of 5.78% from the prior estimate of 88.23 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 98.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.89% from the latest reported closing price of 79.17 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPX Technologies. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXC is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 47,774K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXC is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,013K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 5.48% over the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,291K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 2.67% over the last quarter.
Earnest Partners holds 2,177K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 1.02% over the last quarter.
Ameriprise Financial holds 1,391K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares, representing a decrease of 20.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 14.64% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,340K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 1.43% over the last quarter.
SPX Technologies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
SPX Corporation is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. With operations in 17 countries and approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue, the company offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands.
Additional reading:
- SPX Technologies Reports First Quarter 2023 Results Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.84; Adjusted EPS* of $0.93 Strong Demand and Execution in HVAC Updating 2023 Full-Year Adjusted EPS* Guidance to Range of $3.80 to $3.95
- SPX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results Q4 and Full-Year GAAP EPS of $(0.55) and $0.43 Q4 and Full-Year Adjusted EPS* of $1.17 and $3.10 Introducing 2023 Full-Year Adjusted EPS* Guidance Range of $3.30-$3.55
- By-laws of SPX Technologies, Inc., Amended and Restated on December 12, 2022
- By-laws of SPX Technologies, Inc., Amended and Restated on December 12, 2022 (marked to show changes against prior version)
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
