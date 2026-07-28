SPX Technologies to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9% and 2.5%, respectively. Also, on a year-over-year basis, both metrics grew 22.5% and 17.4%, respectively.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.7%.

SPXC Q2 Earnings & Revenue Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPXC’s second-quarter earnings has decreased to $1.85 from $1.86 per share in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 12.1% increase on a year-over-year basis.

SPX Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SPX Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SPX Technologies, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $635.64 million, indicating a 15.1% year-over-year rise.

Factors Likely to Shape SPX Technologies’ Quarterly Results

Revenues

SPX Technologies' second-quarter revenues are expected to have increased year over year, supported by healthy demand across its HVAC and Detection & Measurement businesses. Growth is likely to have been driven by continued strength in data center cooling solutions, contributions from recent acquisitions and steady organic growth across key end markets. Capacity expansions across HVAC facilities and increasing production of newly introduced products are also expected to have supported higher shipments during the quarter.



Demand for data center cooling solutions is likely to have remained a key growth driver, supported by expanding customer investments in AI infrastructure and hyperscale data centers. Continued progress on capacity expansion projects, along with healthy demand across core HVAC markets and steady momentum in Detection & Measurement, is expected to have supported the company's top-line performance. Contributions from recent acquisitions are also likely to have provided an incremental boost to revenues during the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings

SPX Technologies' earnings are expected to have increased year over year, supported by higher sales volumes, favorable operating leverage and continued benefits from recent acquisitions. Productivity improvements, disciplined execution and a favorable business mix are also likely to have supported profitability during the quarter. The company's focus on operational execution and integration of acquired businesses is expected to have further strengthened earnings performance.



However, earnings growth is likely to have been partially offset by higher costs associated with HVAC capacity expansion projects and the impact of Section 232 tariffs, which management expects to be concentrated in the second quarter. While pricing actions and other mitigation initiatives are expected to have reduced part of the tariff-related impact, these measures are unlikely to have fully offset the near-term cost headwinds during the quarter.

Earnings Whispers for SPX Technologies Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SPX Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here, as elaborated below.



SPX Technologies’ Earnings ESP: The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.35%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



SPX Technologies’ Zacks Rank: SPXC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Boise Cascade Company BCC has an Earnings ESP of +6.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Boise Cascade’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 40.8%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to decline 25% year over year.



Amentum Holdings, Inc. AMTM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.18% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



The company's earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4%. Amentum’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 12.5% year over year.



CRH plc CRH has an Earnings ESP of +4.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The company's earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%. CRH’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to inch up 1% year over year.

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SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.