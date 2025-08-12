Markets
SPX Technologies Prices Public Offering Of 2.66 Mln Shares At $188.00/shr

August 12, 2025 — 09:38 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2.66 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $188.00 per share.

The company expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, to be approximately $500.0 million.

In addition, SPX has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 398,936 shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is expected to close on or about August 14, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

