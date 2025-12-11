Is SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is SPX Technologies (SPXC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SPX Technologies is one of 92 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SPX Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPXC's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SPXC has gained about 49.6% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 4.5%. This means that SPX Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL). The stock has returned 96.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Sterling Infrastructure's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, SPX Technologies belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.9% this year, meaning that SPXC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sterling Infrastructure belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved -0.2% year to date.

SPX Technologies and Sterling Infrastructure could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

