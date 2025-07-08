SPX Technologies, Inc. to Release Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on July 31, 2025

SPX Technologies will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, followed by a conference call.

SPX Technologies, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on July 31, 2025, after the U.S. markets close. Following the release, President and CEO Gene Lowe and CFO Mark Carano will discuss the financial results and business outlook during a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time the same day, which will also be available via webcast. Participants are encouraged to register in advance and join the call fifteen minutes early to avoid delays. SPX Technologies, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, specializes in engineered products and technologies, employing approximately 4,300 people globally and trading under the ticker "SPXC" on the NYSE.

Potential Positives

SPX Technologies is set to release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, demonstrating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The leadership team, including the CEO and CFO, will provide insights into the company's financial performance and business outlook during a scheduled conference call, indicating proactive engagement with investors.

The webcast and presentation slides will be made available online, enhancing accessibility for investors and stakeholders, which can help improve investor confidence.

SPX Technologies' established market leadership in HVAC and detection and measurement sectors highlights its competitive position, which may attract investor interest.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will SPX Technologies release its Q2 2025 financial results?

SPX Technologies will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on July 31, 2025, after market close.

What time is the SPX Technologies conference call?

The conference call will be held on July 31, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the SPX Technologiesearnings callwebcast?

Theearnings callwill be webcast and slides will be available on the Investor Relations section of SPX's website.

How can I participate in the SPX Technologies conference call?

Participants can access the call by phone using the provided registration link to receive dial-in details.

Where is SPX Technologies headquartered?

SPX Technologies is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

$SPXC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPXC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPXC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$SPXC Insider Trading Activity

$SPXC insiders have traded $SPXC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE JOSEPH III LOWE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,000 shares for an estimated $13,243,819 .

. RICK D PUCKETT sold 6,823 shares for an estimated $1,043,987

$SPXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $SPXC stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPXC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPXC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$SPXC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPXC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SPXC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $195.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer set a target price of $197.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $182.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Jeff Van Sinderen from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $195.0 on 05/15/2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, July 31, 2025.





In conjunction with this announcement, SPX Technologies’ President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Technologies’ Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Mark Carano will discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook during a conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.







Webcast and slides:







The call will be simultaneously webcast and the slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at



https://www.spx.com/investor-relations/webcasts-and-presentations



, or through the following link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/65ydkmfo/



.







Call access:







To access the call by phone, please use the following link to receive dial-in details



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb36f25260d6d430aa91672d208baa48d





.



To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at



www.spx.com



.







About SPX Technologies, Inc



: SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has approximately 4,300 employees in 16 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit



www.spx.com



.







Investor Contacts:







Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations





Phone: 980.474.3806





Email:



spx.investor@spx.com









Media Contacts:







Mattew Harris, Sr. Manager, Communications & Employee Experience





Phone: 980.286.7074





Email:



matthew.harris@spx.com







Source: SPX Technologies



