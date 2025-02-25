SPX TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $SPXC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SPX TECHNOLOGIES ($SPXC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $1.51 per share, missing estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $533,700,000, missing estimates of $543,369,300 by $-9,669,300.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SPXC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SPX TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of SPX TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 532,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,561,432
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 242,186 shares (-83.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,242,906
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 240,367 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,978,205
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 215,802 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,403,507
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 195,153 shares (+54.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,398,664
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 175,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,938,667
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 160,535 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,361,053
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
SPX TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SPXC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPXC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.