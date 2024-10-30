SPX Technologies backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $5.45-$5.60, consensus $5.54

Narrows FY24 revenue view to $1.97B-$2B from $1.97B-$2.02B, consensus $2B. Backs FY24 adjusted EBITDA view $410M-$430M. Lowe commented further, “Our businesses continue to execute well operationally, and demand remains solid in our HVAC and Detection & Measurement segments. We are well positioned to achieve our full-year guidance, including Adjusted EBITDA* growth of approximately 35% and Adjusted EPS* growth of approximately 28% at the midpoint of our range.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPXC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.