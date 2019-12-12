SPX (SPXC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of SPX (SPXC) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 8.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $51.16 in the previous session. SPX has gained 81.8% since the start of the year compared to the 17.3% move for the Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the 15.8% return for the Zacks Automotive - Replacement Parts industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 30, 2019, SPX reported EPS of $0.6 versus consensus estimate of $0.52 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.27%.

For the current fiscal year, SPX is expected to post earnings of $2.71 per share on $1.52 billion in revenues. This represents a 23.18% change in EPS on a -1.2% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.92 per share on $1.58 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.75% and 3.68%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

SPX may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

SPX has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 17.3X versus its peer group's average of 14.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, SPX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if SPX passes the test. Thus, it seems as though SPX shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

