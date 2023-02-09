SPX Private Equity Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Updates Holdings in Vitru (VTRU)

Fintel reports that SPX Private Equity Gestao de Recursos Ltda. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.08MM shares of Vitru Ltd (VTRU). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 25, 2022 they reported owning 8.80% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.82% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vitru is $25.76. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.82% from its latest reported closing price of $21.50.

The projected annual revenue for Vitru is $1,991MM, an increase of 89.16%. The projected annual EPS is $6.89, an increase of 54.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vitru. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTRU is 2.65%, an increase of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 15,341K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Carlyle Group holds 6,246K shares representing 18.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Compass Group holds 4,530K shares representing 13.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,102K shares, representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRU by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,356K shares representing 12.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management holds 130K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRU by 47.12% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRU by 56.71% over the last quarter.

Vitru Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students. Vitru’s mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem and empower every student to create their own successful story.

