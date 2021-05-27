SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at SPX (NYSE:SPXC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for SPX, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = US$143m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$587m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

So, SPX has an ROCE of 8.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.4% average generated by the Machinery industry.

NYSE:SPXC Return on Capital Employed May 27th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SPX compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

SPX has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 8.3%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by SPX has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

Our Take On SPX's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that SPX has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 279% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, SPX does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

