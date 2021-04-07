SPX Hits Record Close, Dow Muted After FOMC Minutes

After a fairly suppressed day of trading, the Dow closed 16 points higher, while the Nasdaq finished with modest losses, and the S&P 500 inched its way to a record close. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes were at the forefront of investors minds today, showing a commitment to strong economic recovery and noting that more progress is needed before any policy changes. Bond yields moved little in response, still ending the day with a decline. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden stated that he is willing to negotiate the 28% corporate tax aspect of his infrastructure proposal, and will be meeting with lawmakers over the next few weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 33,446.26) added 16 points today, or 0.1%. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) topped the list of blue chips with a 1.6% pop, while Walt Disney (DIS) sunk to the bottom after shedding 1.1%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,079.95) gained 6 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,688.84) lost 9.5 points, or 0.07% for the day.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 17.16) lost 1 point, or 5.3%, today.

See why U.S. hog prices are at their highest since 2014, with lean hog futures climbing 2.3% to 108 cents. (Bloomberg) Apple (AAPL) today announced an accessory-tracking feature for its Find My app, which has drawn complaints from several lawmakers and competing companies with similar products. (CNBC) Could INTU be a solid long-term investment? Bulls have targeted this solar energy name. Beyond Meat stock jumped on expansion buzz.

Gold Snaps Winning Streak Ahead of FOMC Minutes

Oil prices closed higher for the second-straight session, after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a 3.5 million-barrel fall in weekly U.S. crude inventories -- much larger than the 700,000 expected -- though gasoline and distillate stockpiles climbed. May-dated crude rose 44 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $59.77 per barrel.

Gold futures snapped a four-session winning streak today, settling just before the FOMC minutes were released. June-dated gold lost $1.40, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,741.60 an ounce.

