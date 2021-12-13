SPX FLOW To Be Acquired For $86.50 Per Share - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) has entered into an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds in an all-cash deal valued at $3.8 billion, including the assumption of debt. Upon completion, SPX FLOW will become a privately held company and its shares will no longer trade on The New York Stock Exchange. SPX FLOW has agreed to suspend payment of its quarterly dividend, effective immediately.

Robert Hull, Jr., Chairman of the SPX FLOW Board, said: "As part of the process, SPX FLOW held discussions with multiple strategic and financial parties and evaluated the transaction against the Company's standalone prospects, performance and outlook. We believe this transaction is the right path forward and achieves our goal of maximizing value for SPX FLOW shareholders."

