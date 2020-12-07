Markets
FLOW

SPX FLOW To Acquire UTG Mixing Group - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) has agreed to launch a voluntary recommended public tender offer, through its German unit, to acquire all issued and outstanding shares in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj for a cash consideration of 0.60 euros per share. UTG is a publicly traded producer of specialty mixing technologies for the chemical, food and beverage, metallurgical and fertilizer, environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals markets.

SPX FLOW said the completion of the tender offer is subject to certain customary conditions to be fulfilled or waived by SPX FLOW on or by the date of SPX FLOW 's announcement of the final result of the tender offer, including, among other things, SPX FLOW gaining control of more than 90 percent of the issued and outstanding shares and votes in UTG on a fully diluted basis and the obtaining of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLOW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular