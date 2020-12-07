SPX FLOW To Acquire UTG Mixing Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) has agreed to launch a voluntary recommended public tender offer, through its German unit, to acquire all issued and outstanding shares in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj for a cash consideration of 0.60 euros per share. UTG is a publicly traded producer of specialty mixing technologies for the chemical, food and beverage, metallurgical and fertilizer, environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals markets.

SPX FLOW said the completion of the tender offer is subject to certain customary conditions to be fulfilled or waived by SPX FLOW on or by the date of SPX FLOW 's announcement of the final result of the tender offer, including, among other things, SPX FLOW gaining control of more than 90 percent of the issued and outstanding shares and votes in UTG on a fully diluted basis and the obtaining of all necessary regulatory approvals.

