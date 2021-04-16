SPX FLOW, Inc.'s (NYSE:FLOW) Price In Tune With Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may consider SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 64.9x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, SPX FLOW's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:FLOW Price Based on Past Earnings April 16th 2021

How Is SPX FLOW's Growth Trending?

SPX FLOW's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 21% decrease to the company's bottom line. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 26% in total. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 47% per year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why SPX FLOW is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From SPX FLOW's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that SPX FLOW maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for SPX FLOW that you should be aware of.

