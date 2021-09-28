SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FLOW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.68, the dividend yield is .48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLOW was $75.68, representing a -12.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.17 and a 84.59% increase over the 52 week low of $41.

FLOW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). FLOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports FLOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 91.38%, compared to an industry average of 19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the flow Dividend History page.

