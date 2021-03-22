SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.78, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLOW was $64.78, representing a -7.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $70 and a 292.13% increase over the 52 week low of $16.52.

FLOW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). FLOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports FLOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 46.43%, compared to an industry average of 20.2%.

