SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.34, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLOW was $64.34, representing a -10.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.62 and a 91.77% increase over the 52 week low of $33.55.

FLOW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK). FLOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports FLOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 76.42%, compared to an industry average of 27.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLOW Dividend History page.

