SPX Corp. Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPXC

In trading on Thursday, shares of SPX Corp. (Symbol: SPXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.70, changing hands as high as $42.73 per share. SPX Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPXC's low point in its 52 week range is $25.50 per share, with $53.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.