SPWR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.13, changing hands as low as $8.75 per share. SunPower Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPWR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.55 per share, with $16.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.09.

