$SPWH stock is up 108% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SPWH stock has now risen 108% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $131,796,063 of trading volume.

$SPWH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SPWH:

$SPWH insiders have traded $SPWH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL STONE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 31,895 shares for an estimated $74,988

JEFFREY JUSTIN WHITE (CFO AND SECRETARY) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $23,000

$SPWH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $SPWH stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

