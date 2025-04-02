$SPWH stock is up 108% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SPWH stock has now risen 108% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $131,796,063 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SPWH:
$SPWH Insider Trading Activity
$SPWH insiders have traded $SPWH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL STONE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 31,895 shares for an estimated $74,988
- JEFFREY JUSTIN WHITE (CFO AND SECRETARY) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $23,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SPWH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $SPWH stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,681,375 shares (-86.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,499,271
- STONE HOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,900,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,073,000
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,387,935 shares (+146.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,705,786
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 945,438 shares (+365.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,524,319
- MORGAN STANLEY added 574,049 shares (+4164.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,532,710
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 564,899 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,508,280
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 548,583 shares (+5368.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,464,716
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $SPWH on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.