Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, which added 16,600,000 units, or a 9.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FOVL, in morning trading today Frontier Communications Parent is up about 0.2%, and Toll Brothers is lower by about 1.2%.

VIDEO: SPTS, FOVL: Big ETF Inflows

