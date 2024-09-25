And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FOVL, in morning trading today Frontier Communications Parent is up about 0.2%, and Toll Brothers is lower by about 1.2%.
VIDEO: SPTS, FOVL: Big ETF Inflows
