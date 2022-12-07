SPTN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.19, changing hands as low as $31.78 per share. SpartanNash Co shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPTN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.76 per share, with $37.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.01.

