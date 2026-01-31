SPTM and VTI Both Offer Low-Cost Broad U.S Market Exposure, but Which Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

Both ETFs offer similar ultra-low costs and nearly identical yields, making them affordable core options.

VTI holds more than twice as many stocks as SPTM, but both funds are heavily tilted toward technology giants.

SPTM has earned marginally higher five-year total returns, but 12-month performance is nearly identical.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) and the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPTM) are both designed as foundational building blocks for investors seeking diversified exposure across the U.S. stock market.

This comparison examines their costs, holdings, returns, risk, and other practical details to clarify where the key differences may matter for portfolio construction.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTI SPTM Issuer Vanguard SPDR Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of Jan. 26, 2026) 13.55% 13.45% Dividend yield 1.12% 1.13% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.04 1.02 AUM $571 billion $12 billion

Costs are virtually identical, as both ETFs charge a 0.03% annual expense ratio. Dividend yields are roughly the same, so investors focused on affordability or income will see no material difference here.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VTI SPTM Max drawdown (5 y) -25.36% -24.15% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,698 $1,767

What's inside

SPTM seeks to replicate the S&P Composite 1500 Index, providing exposure to 1,511 U.S. stocks across all market capitalizations. Its sector mix leans heavily toward technology (making up 34% of the fund), followed by financial services (13%) and consumer cyclical (11%).

The top three holdings — Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft — collectively account for nearly 20% of assets, highlighting the fund's tilt toward mega-cap tech. With a 25-year track record, SPTM is a seasoned option for broad U.S. market coverage.

VTI, in contrast, tracks the CRSP US Total Market Index and holds over 3,500 stocks, spanning large-, mid-, and small-cap names. Its sector allocation is similar, with technology at 33%, financial services at 13%, and consumer cyclical at 11%. The top holdings mirror those of SPTM, reflecting the current dominance of tech giants in U.S. equity indexes.

What this means for investors

VTI and SPTM both provide broad, low-cost access to the entire U.S. stock market. They’re virtually identical in most ways, with similar sector allocations, top holdings, expense ratios, dividend yields, betas, and max drawdowns.

Their 12-month total return is nearly identical as well, though SPTM has marginally outperformed VTI over the last five years.

The two main differences between them are the number of holdings and assets under management (AUM). VTI holds around 2,000 more stocks than SPTM, and although that hasn’t necessarily translated into differences in performance or risk profile, it can be an advantage for investors seeking maximum diversification.

VTI also has a higher AUM, providing greater liquidity. This may not affect everyday buy-and-hold investors, but larger funds can make it easier to buy or sell large amounts without affecting the ETF’s share price.

Investors looking for a core U.S. equity holding may find either ETF a strong fit, with the choice coming down to personal preference for fund size or index coverage.

Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

