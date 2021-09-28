SPTL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR— Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: SPTL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.63, changing hands as low as $41.10 per share. SPDR— Portfolio Long Term Treasury shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPTL's low point in its 52 week range is $38.285 per share, with $47.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.26.

