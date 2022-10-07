SPT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.56, changing hands as low as $60.95 per share. Sprout Social Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPT's low point in its 52 week range is $38.3905 per share, with $142.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.98.

