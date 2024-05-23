News & Insights

SPT Energy Group Schedules Crucial Shareholder Meeting

May 23, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

SPT Energy Group (HK:1251) has released an update.

SPT Energy Group Inc. has announced an extraordinary general meeting to be held on June 26, 2024, in Hong Kong to discuss key resolutions, including proposed amendments to the company’s share option scheme and the refreshing of the Scheme Mandate Limit. Shareholders will also consider approving a sublimit on shares issued to Service Providers, all as part of the company’s overall incentive plans.

