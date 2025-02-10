SPSMMERCE Earnings Results: $SPSC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SPSMMERCE ($SPSC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.89 per share, beating estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $170,910,000, missing estimates of $172,650,708 by $-1,740,708.

SPSMMERCE Insider Trading Activity

SPSMMERCE insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 21,580 shares for an estimated $3,986,338 .

. DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 18,345 shares for an estimated $3,483,893 .

. CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,839 shares for an estimated $1,160,516 .

. JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,798 shares for an estimated $887,466 .

. JAMES J. FROME (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,684 shares for an estimated $726,873.

SPSMMERCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of SPSMMERCE stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

