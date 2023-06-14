Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, which added 47,660,000 units, or a 32.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPSM, in morning trading today Rambus is down about 0.6%, and SPS Commerce is lower by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TSLQ ETF, which added 800,000 units, for a 38.1% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPSM, TSLQ: Big ETF Inflows

