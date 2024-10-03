SPSC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (Symbol: SPSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $188.27, changing hands as low as $187.16 per share. SPS Commerce, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPSC's low point in its 52 week range is $151.96 per share, with $218.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.03.

