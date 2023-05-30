SPSB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPSB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.46, changing hands as high as $29.47 per share. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPSB's low point in its 52 week range is $28.9201 per share, with $30.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.46.

