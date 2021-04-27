S&P's U.S. corporate distress ratio hits 14-year low in March

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - The ease with which the riskiest U.S. companies can currently borrow money pushed a measure of distress in the junk-bond market to a 14-year low in March, S&P Global Ratings reported on Tuesday.

Cheap borrowing costs and investor demand for yield have driven S&P Global Ratings' U.S. distress ratio, which measures the proportion of junk-rated bonds with spreads more than 1,000 basis points over Treasury yields, to its lowest level since October 2007. The ratio fell from an all-time high of 35.2% last March to 3.4% a year later.

U.S. junk spreads - the premium investors demand to hold the riskier debt over risk-free Treasuries - in early April fell to 321 basis points, the tightest since October 2018, using the ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index .MERH0A0.

"Companies have the best access to capital markets we've ever seen," said John McClain, a high yield portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management.

"When you think about the key elements for avoiding financial distress, it's having access to a variety of forms of capital. Whether that's equity, converts or bonds, most companies have access."

The Federal Reserve's backstop of credit markets last year allowed companies to borrow easily and cheaply during the coronavirus pandemic. Though the Fed's program has now ended, the liquidity it ushered in has not. April is already the busiest month on record for high-yield debt issuance according to Refinitiv IFR, following a record first quarter.

Investor demand for higher-yielding securities has also opened up capital markets. Yields on investment-grade credit have fallen as inflation expectations have risen, pushing investors to seek out returns in junk-rated debt.

Although access to capital remains good, the health of the junk market remains mixed. The default rate has begun to flatten - from 6.4% in February to 6.3% in March - but remains near the highest levels since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Within the junk-rated market, the oil and gas sector has the highest distress ratio at 10.7%, which nevertheless marks a significant improvement from the 95.3% ratio it carried a year prior.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

