SPS Commerce (SPSC) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 207.21

The average one-year price target for SPS Commerce (NasdaqGS:SPSC) has been revised to 207.21 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 197.30 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 173.72 to a high of 231.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.55% from the latest reported closing price of 184.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 842 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPS Commerce. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPSC is 0.36%, a decrease of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 46,060K shares. The put/call ratio of SPSC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,470K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,799K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 44.85% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,344K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares, representing a decrease of 15.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 14.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,132K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 7.73% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,099K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 1.84% over the last quarter.

SPS Commerce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. The company supports data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so its customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 95,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 80 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis.

