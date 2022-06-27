SPS Commerce (SPSC) Moves 4.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

SPS Commerce (SPSC) shares rallied 4.5% in the last trading session to close at $114.66. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s strong business, driven by increasing demand for its fulfillment solutions.

This provider of supply chain software services to businesses is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%. Revenues are expected to be $109.13 million, up 15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For SPS Commerce, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SPSC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

SPS Commerce is a member of the Zacks Business - Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Everi Holdings (EVRI), finished the last trading session 3.8% higher at $16.76. EVRI has returned -8.6% over the past month.

Everi Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.34. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -5.6%. Everi Holdings currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.