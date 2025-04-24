SPS Commerce Reports 97th Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth with 21% Increase in Q1 2025 Revenue

SPS Commerce reports 21% revenue growth in Q1 2025, achieving 97 consecutive quarters of growth and strong recurring revenue increases.

Quiver AI Summary

SPS Commerce, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving its 97th consecutive quarter of revenue growth. Revenue rose 21% to $181.5 million compared to the same period in 2024, with recurring revenue increasing by 23%. Net income for the quarter was $22.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, up from $18.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, a year earlier. The company also noted a significant rise in Adjusted EBITDA, increasing by 22% to $54.4 million. Looking ahead, SPS Commerce forecasts second-quarter 2025 revenue between $184.5 million and $186.2 million, anticipating continued growth despite macroeconomic uncertainties. The company continues to focus on strengthening its retail supply chain network, addressing an $11 billion total addressable market.

Potential Positives

Company achieved a significant milestone with 97 consecutive quarters of topline growth, demonstrating sustained financial performance.

First quarter 2025 revenue increased by 21% to $181.5 million compared to the same quarter in 2024, indicating strong demand for the company's services.

Recurring revenue grew by 23%, reflecting the effectiveness of the company's business model and customer retention strategies.

Net income and non-GAAP income per diluted share both increased, further highlighting improved profitability and financial health of the company.

Potential Negatives

Significant decrease in cash and cash equivalents, dropping from $241.0 million to $94.9 million, which may raise concerns about liquidity.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is projected to be $15.5 million, indicating potential pressure on profits.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties that could materially affect future performance, suggesting potential volatility in achieving revenue and income targets.

FAQ

What is SPS Commerce's revenue growth in Q1 2025?

SPS Commerce reported a revenue growth of 21% in Q1 2025, reaching $181.5 million.

How much did recurring revenue increase in the first quarter?

Recurring revenue grew by 23% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

What were the net income figures for SPS Commerce?

The net income for Q1 2025 was $22.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share.

What is the revenue guidance for Q2 2025?

The revenue guidance for Q2 2025 is expected to range from $184.5 million to $186.2 million.

How long has SPS Commerce experienced consecutive revenue growth?

SPS Commerce has achieved 97 consecutive quarters of revenue growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SPSC Insider Trading Activity

$SPSC insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 29,560 shares for an estimated $4,960,437 .

. DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 21,671 shares for an estimated $3,973,472 .

. CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 11,351 shares for an estimated $1,822,307 .

. JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 7,754 shares for an estimated $1,322,162.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $SPSC stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Company delivers 97th consecutive quarter of topline growth









First quarter 2025 revenue grew 21% and recurring revenue grew 23% from the first quarter of 2024







MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.









Financial Highlights











First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights









Revenue was $181.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $149.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting 21% growth.



Revenue was $181.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $149.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting 21% growth.



Recurring revenue grew 23% from the first quarter of 2024.



Recurring revenue grew 23% from the first quarter of 2024.



Net income was $22.2 million or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.0 million or $0.48 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.



Net income was $22.2 million or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.0 million or $0.48 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $1.00, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.86 in the first quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $1.00, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.86 in the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 increased 22% to $54.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 increased 22% to $54.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024.



Share repurchases in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $40.0 million.







“SPS Commerce operates a network of over 50,000 suppliers, logistics companies and buying organizations across retail, distribution, grocery, and manufacturing, and we are uniquely positioned to support all trading relationships,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “With an $11 billion total addressable market, we have a tremendous opportunity to transform how trading partners work together as they continue to advance their supply chain technologies.”





“We delivered strong first-quarter performance, and the 97th consecutive quarter of revenue growth,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce. “Despite ongoing uncertainty in the macro environment, we remain confident in our full-year 2025 growth outlook and margin expansion profile, which underscores the resilience of our business model and the mission critical nature of our solutions, designed to improve collaboration across the global retail supply chain.”









Guidance











Second Quarter





2025 Guidance









Revenue is expected to be in the range of $184.5 million to $186.2 million, representing 20% to 21% year-over-year growth.



Revenue is expected to be in the range of $184.5 million to $186.2 million, representing 20% to 21% year-over-year growth.



Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.41 to $0.44, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.8 million shares.



Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.41 to $0.44, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.8 million shares.



Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.87 to $0.90.



Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.87 to $0.90.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $53.0 million to $54.5 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $53.0 million to $54.5 million.



Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $15.5 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $5.5 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $9.8 million.









Fiscal Year





2025 Guidance









Revenue is expected to be in the range of $758.5 million to $763.0 million, representing 19% to 20% growth over 2024.



Revenue is expected to be in the range of $758.5 million to $763.0 million, representing 19% to 20% growth over 2024.



Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.06 to $2.13, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.7 million shares.



Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.06 to $2.13, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.7 million shares.



Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.86 to $3.93.



Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.86 to $3.93.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $229.4 million to $232.9 million, representing 23% to 25% growth over 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $229.4 million to $232.9 million, representing 23% to 25% growth over 2024.



Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $61.4 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $23.0 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $38.0 million.







The forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially. The Company does not present a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP income per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.









Quarterly Conference Call









To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1382, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-0475 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to join the SPS Commerce Q1 2025 conference call. A live webcast of the call will also be available at



http://investors.spscommerce.com



under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at



http://investors.spscommerce.com



.









About SPS Commerce









SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 50,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 97 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.





SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.





SPS-F









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our management, Board of Directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.





Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.





These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our condensed consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.







Adjusted EBITDA Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA



consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, investment income, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. Other adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 included the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs. Net income is the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance.







Adjusted EBITDA Margin



consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.







Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:









Non-GAAP income per share



consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, including for the three months ended March 31, 2025 the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. Net income per share, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the second quarter and full year of 2025, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



















SPS COMMERCE, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In thousands, except shares)























March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













ASSETS







(unaudited)

















Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





94,921













$





241,017













Accounts receivable









68,183

















56,214













Allowance for credit losses









(4,793





)













(4,179





)









Accounts receivable, net









63,390

















52,035













Deferred costs









67,107

















65,342













Other assets









26,417

















23,513













Total current assets









251,835

















381,907













Property and equipment, net









38,687

















37,547













Operating lease right-of-use assets









8,424

















8,192













Goodwill









533,940

















399,180













Intangible assets, net









252,280

















181,294













Other assets





















Deferred costs, non-current









21,416

















20,572













Deferred income tax assets









562

















505













Other assets, non-current









1,906

















2,033













Total assets





$





1,109,050













$





1,031,230















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





11,255













$





8,577













Accrued compensation









40,747

















47,160













Accrued expenses









16,640

















12,108













Deferred revenue









78,620

















74,256













Operating lease liabilities









6,162

















4,583













Total current liabilities









153,424

















146,684













Other liabilities





















Deferred revenue, non-current









5,748

















6,189













Operating lease liabilities, non-current









6,101

















7,885













Deferred income tax liabilities









20,298

















15,541













Other liabilities, non-current









2,558

















241













Total liabilities









188,129

















176,540













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity





















Common stock









40

















40













Treasury stock









(102,096





)













(99,748





)









Additional paid-in capital









672,138

















627,982













Retained earnings









358,295

















336,099













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(7,456





)













(9,683





)









Total stockholders’ equity









920,921

















854,690













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





1,109,050













$





1,031,230































































SPS COMMERCE, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)























Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024











Revenues





$





181,549









$





149,576









Cost of revenues









56,914













51,487









Gross profit









124,635













98,089









Operating expenses





















Sales and marketing









41,634













36,432









Research and development









17,439













16,009









General and administrative









31,018













25,907









Amortization of intangible assets









8,588













4,338









Total operating expenses









98,679













82,686









Income from operations









25,956













15,403









Other income, net









2,207













3,132









Income before income taxes









28,163













18,535









Income tax expense









5,967













532









Net income





$





22,196









$





18,003





























Net income per share





















Basic





$





0.58









$





0.49









Diluted





$





0.58









$





0.48





























Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share





















Basic









37,990













37,049









Diluted









38,163













37,686



















































SPS COMMERCE, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







(Unaudited; in thousands)























Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024











Cash flows from operating activities





















Net income





$





22,196













$





18,003













Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities





















Deferred income taxes









(4,418





)













(7,070





)









Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment









4,957

















4,694













Amortization of intangible assets









8,588

















4,338













Provision for credit losses









1,822

















1,408













Stock-based compensation









13,867

















20,018













Other, net









168

















(431





)









Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition





















Accounts receivable









(7,443





)













(6,759





)









Deferred costs









(1,247





)













(1,651





)









Other assets and liabilities









1,174

















3,030













Accounts payable









1,677

















5,098













Accrued compensation









(7,948





)













(9,518





)









Accrued expenses









3,868

















(674





)









Deferred revenue









3,160

















4,129













Operating leases









(438





)













(551





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









39,983

















34,064













Cash flows from investing activities





















Purchases of property and equipment









(6,150





)













(3,533





)









Purchases of investments









—

















(44,412





)









Maturities of investments









—

















45,000













Acquisition of business, net









(141,636





)













—













Net cash used in investing activities









(147,786





)













(2,945





)









Cash flows from financing activities





















Repurchases of common stock









(40,000





)













(16,540





)









Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock









635

















1,260













Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity









411

















391













Net cash used in financing activities









(38,954





)













(14,889





)









Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes









661

















(674





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









(146,096





)













15,556













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









241,017

















219,081













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





94,921













$





234,637































































SPS COMMERCE, INC.









NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS







(Unaudited; in thousands, except Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and per share amounts)



















Adjusted EBITDA

















Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025

















2024











Net income





$





22,196













$





18,003













Income tax expense









5,967

















532













Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment









4,957

















4,694













Amortization of intangible assets









8,588

















4,338













Stock-based compensation expense









13,867

















20,018













Realized gain from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments









(366





)













(304





)









Investment income









(1,849





)













(2,879





)









Other









1,013

















—













Adjusted EBITDA





$





54,373













$





44,402































































Adjusted EBITDA Margin

















Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024











Revenue





$





181,549













$





149,576

































Net income









22,196

















18,003













Margin









12





%













12





%





























Adjusted EBITDA









54,373

















44,402













Adjusted EBITDA Margin









30





%













30





%



























































Non-GAAP Income per Share

















Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024











Net income





$





22,196













$





18,003













Stock-based compensation expense









13,867

















20,018













Amortization of intangible assets









8,588

















4,338













Realized gain from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments









(366





)













(304





)









Other









1,013

















—













Income tax effects of adjustments









(7,285





)













(9,554





)









Non-GAAP income





$





38,013













$





32,501

































Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share





















Basic









37,990

















37,049













Diluted









38,163

















37,686

































Net income per share, basic





$





0.58













$





0.49













Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic









0.42

















0.39













Non-GAAP income per share, basic





$





1.00













$





0.88

































Net income per share, diluted





$





0.58













$





0.48













Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted









0.42

















0.38













Non-GAAP income per share, diluted





$





1.00













$





0.86



















































The annual per share amounts may not cross-sum due to rounding.







Contact:





Investor Relations





The Blueshirt Group





Irmina Blaszczyk & Lisa Laukkanen





SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com





415-217-4962



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.