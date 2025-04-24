Stocks
SPS Commerce Reports 97th Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth with 21% Increase in Q1 2025 Revenue

April 24, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

SPS Commerce reports 21% revenue growth in Q1 2025, achieving 97 consecutive quarters of growth and strong recurring revenue increases.

Quiver AI Summary

SPS Commerce, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving its 97th consecutive quarter of revenue growth. Revenue rose 21% to $181.5 million compared to the same period in 2024, with recurring revenue increasing by 23%. Net income for the quarter was $22.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, up from $18.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, a year earlier. The company also noted a significant rise in Adjusted EBITDA, increasing by 22% to $54.4 million. Looking ahead, SPS Commerce forecasts second-quarter 2025 revenue between $184.5 million and $186.2 million, anticipating continued growth despite macroeconomic uncertainties. The company continues to focus on strengthening its retail supply chain network, addressing an $11 billion total addressable market.

Potential Positives

  • Company achieved a significant milestone with 97 consecutive quarters of topline growth, demonstrating sustained financial performance.
  • First quarter 2025 revenue increased by 21% to $181.5 million compared to the same quarter in 2024, indicating strong demand for the company's services.
  • Recurring revenue grew by 23%, reflecting the effectiveness of the company's business model and customer retention strategies.
  • Net income and non-GAAP income per diluted share both increased, further highlighting improved profitability and financial health of the company.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant decrease in cash and cash equivalents, dropping from $241.0 million to $94.9 million, which may raise concerns about liquidity.
  • Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is projected to be $15.5 million, indicating potential pressure on profits.
  • Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties that could materially affect future performance, suggesting potential volatility in achieving revenue and income targets.

FAQ

What is SPS Commerce's revenue growth in Q1 2025?

SPS Commerce reported a revenue growth of 21% in Q1 2025, reaching $181.5 million.

How much did recurring revenue increase in the first quarter?

Recurring revenue grew by 23% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

What were the net income figures for SPS Commerce?

The net income for Q1 2025 was $22.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share.

What is the revenue guidance for Q2 2025?

The revenue guidance for Q2 2025 is expected to range from $184.5 million to $186.2 million.

How long has SPS Commerce experienced consecutive revenue growth?

SPS Commerce has achieved 97 consecutive quarters of revenue growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SPSC Insider Trading Activity

$SPSC insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 29,560 shares for an estimated $4,960,437.
  • DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 21,671 shares for an estimated $3,973,472.
  • CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 11,351 shares for an estimated $1,822,307.
  • JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 7,754 shares for an estimated $1,322,162.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $SPSC stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 742,686 shares (+109.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,646,797
  • APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 585,971 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,812,804
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 319,152 shares (-70.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,720,776
  • LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 280,764 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,657,768
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 252,575 shares (+99.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,471,274
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 191,740 shares (+33.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,278,242
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 186,623 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,336,765

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Company delivers 97th consecutive quarter of topline growth




First quarter 2025 revenue grew 21% and recurring revenue grew 23% from the first quarter of 2024



MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Financial Highlights





First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights




  • Revenue was $181.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $149.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting 21% growth.


  • Recurring revenue grew 23% from the first quarter of 2024.


  • Net income was $22.2 million or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.0 million or $0.48 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.


  • Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $1.00, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.86 in the first quarter of 2024.


  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 increased 22% to $54.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024.


  • Share repurchases in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $40.0 million.



“SPS Commerce operates a network of over 50,000 suppliers, logistics companies and buying organizations across retail, distribution, grocery, and manufacturing, and we are uniquely positioned to support all trading relationships,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce.  “With an $11 billion total addressable market, we have a tremendous opportunity to transform how trading partners work together as they continue to advance their supply chain technologies.”



“We delivered strong first-quarter performance, and the 97th consecutive quarter of revenue growth,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.  “Despite ongoing uncertainty in the macro environment, we remain confident in our full-year 2025 growth outlook and margin expansion profile, which underscores the resilience of our business model and the mission critical nature of our solutions, designed to improve collaboration across the global retail supply chain.”





Guidance





Second Quarter


2025 Guidance




  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $184.5 million to $186.2 million, representing 20% to 21% year-over-year growth.


  • Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.41 to $0.44, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.8 million shares.


  • Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.87 to $0.90.


  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $53.0 million to $54.5 million.


  • Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $15.5 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $5.5 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $9.8 million.




Fiscal Year


2025 Guidance




  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $758.5 million to $763.0 million, representing 19% to 20% growth over 2024.


  • Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.06 to $2.13, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.7 million shares.


  • Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.86 to $3.93.


  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $229.4 million to $232.9 million, representing 23% to 25% growth over 2024.


  • Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $61.4 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $23.0 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $38.0 million.



The forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially. The Company does not present a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP income per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.





Quarterly Conference Call




To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1382, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-0475 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to join the SPS Commerce Q1 2025 conference call.  A live webcast of the call will also be available at

http://investors.spscommerce.com

under the Events and Presentations menu.  The replay will also be available on our website at

http://investors.spscommerce.com

.





About SPS Commerce




SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 50,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 97 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.



SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.



SPS-F





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our management, Board of Directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.



Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.



These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our condensed consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.




Adjusted EBITDA Measures:




Adjusted EBITDA

consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, investment income, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. Other adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 included the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs. Net income is the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance.




Adjusted EBITDA Margin

consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.




Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:




Non-GAAP income per share

consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, including for the three months ended March 31, 2025 the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. Net income per share, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.





Forward-Looking Statements




This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the second quarter and full year of 2025, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































SPS COMMERCE, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands, except shares)




March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


ASSETS
(unaudited)


Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
94,921


$
241,017

Accounts receivable

68,183



56,214

Allowance for credit losses

(4,793
)


(4,179
)

Accounts receivable, net

63,390



52,035

Deferred costs

67,107



65,342

Other assets

26,417



23,513

Total current assets

251,835



381,907

Property and equipment, net

38,687



37,547

Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,424



8,192

Goodwill

533,940



399,180

Intangible assets, net

252,280



181,294

Other assets



Deferred costs, non-current

21,416



20,572

Deferred income tax assets

562



505

Other assets, non-current

1,906



2,033

Total assets
$
1,109,050


$
1,031,230


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current liabilities



Accounts payable
$
11,255


$
8,577

Accrued compensation

40,747



47,160

Accrued expenses

16,640



12,108

Deferred revenue

78,620



74,256

Operating lease liabilities

6,162



4,583

Total current liabilities

153,424



146,684

Other liabilities



Deferred revenue, non-current

5,748



6,189

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

6,101



7,885

Deferred income tax liabilities

20,298



15,541

Other liabilities, non-current

2,558



241

Total liabilities

188,129



176,540

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity



Common stock

40



40

Treasury stock

(102,096
)


(99,748
)

Additional paid-in capital

672,138



627,982

Retained earnings

358,295



336,099

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,456
)


(9,683
)

Total stockholders’ equity

920,921



854,690

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,109,050


$
1,031,230














































































































































































































SPS COMMERCE, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended




March 31,



2025


2024

Revenues
$
181,549

$
149,576

Cost of revenues

56,914


51,487

Gross profit

124,635


98,089

Operating expenses



Sales and marketing

41,634


36,432

Research and development

17,439


16,009

General and administrative

31,018


25,907

Amortization of intangible assets

8,588


4,338

Total operating expenses

98,679


82,686

Income from operations

25,956


15,403

Other income, net

2,207


3,132

Income before income taxes

28,163


18,535

Income tax expense

5,967


532

Net income
$
22,196

$
18,003





Net income per share



Basic
$
0.58

$
0.49

Diluted
$
0.58

$
0.48





Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share



Basic

37,990


37,049

Diluted

38,163


37,686








































































































































































































































































































































































SPS COMMERCE, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited; in thousands)




Three Months Ended




March 31,



2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities



Net income
$
22,196


$
18,003

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities



Deferred income taxes

(4,418
)


(7,070
)

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

4,957



4,694

Amortization of intangible assets

8,588



4,338

Provision for credit losses

1,822



1,408

Stock-based compensation

13,867



20,018

Other, net

168



(431
)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition



Accounts receivable

(7,443
)


(6,759
)

Deferred costs

(1,247
)


(1,651
)

Other assets and liabilities

1,174



3,030

Accounts payable

1,677



5,098

Accrued compensation

(7,948
)


(9,518
)

Accrued expenses

3,868



(674
)

Deferred revenue

3,160



4,129

Operating leases

(438
)


(551
)

Net cash provided by operating activities

39,983



34,064

Cash flows from investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment

(6,150
)


(3,533
)

Purchases of investments






(44,412
)

Maturities of investments






45,000

Acquisition of business, net

(141,636
)





Net cash used in investing activities

(147,786
)


(2,945
)

Cash flows from financing activities



Repurchases of common stock

(40,000
)


(16,540
)

Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock

635



1,260

Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity

411



391

Net cash used in financing activities

(38,954
)


(14,889
)

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes

661



(674
)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(146,096
)


15,556

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

241,017



219,081

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
94,921


$
234,637








































































































































SPS COMMERCE, INC.




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS



(Unaudited; in thousands, except Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and per share amounts)



Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended




March 31,



2025



2024

Net income
$
22,196


$
18,003

Income tax expense

5,967



532

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

4,957



4,694

Amortization of intangible assets

8,588



4,338

Stock-based compensation expense

13,867



20,018

Realized gain from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments

(366
)


(304
)

Investment income

(1,849
)


(2,879
)

Other

1,013






Adjusted EBITDA
$
54,373


$
44,402





































































































Adjusted EBITDA Margin



Three Months Ended




March 31,



2025


2024

Revenue
$
181,549


$
149,576





Net income

22,196



18,003

Margin

12
%


12
%





Adjusted EBITDA

54,373



44,402

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

30
%


30
%





















































































































































































































Non-GAAP Income per Share



Three Months Ended




March 31,



2025


2024

Net income
$
22,196


$
18,003

Stock-based compensation expense

13,867



20,018

Amortization of intangible assets

8,588



4,338

Realized gain from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments

(366
)


(304
)

Other

1,013






Income tax effects of adjustments

(7,285
)


(9,554
)

Non-GAAP income
$
38,013


$
32,501





Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share



Basic

37,990



37,049

Diluted

38,163



37,686





Net income per share, basic
$
0.58


$
0.49

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic

0.42



0.39

Non-GAAP income per share, basic
$
1.00


$
0.88





Net income per share, diluted
$
0.58


$
0.48

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted

0.42



0.38

Non-GAAP income per share, diluted
$
1.00


$
0.86











The annual per share amounts may not cross-sum due to rounding.



Contact:


Investor Relations


The Blueshirt Group


Irmina Blaszczyk & Lisa Laukkanen


SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com


415-217-4962






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks
Stocks mentioned

SPSC

