SPS Commerce Reports 96th Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth with Q4 2024 Revenue Increasing 18% Year-Over-Year

SPS Commerce reported 18% revenue growth in Q4 2024, marking 96 consecutive quarters of topline growth and increased guidance for 2025.
SPS Commerce, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, achieving 96 consecutive quarters of revenue growth. In Q4 2024, the company generated $170.9 million in revenue, an 18% increase compared to Q4 2023, with recurring revenue up by 19%. Net income for the quarter was $17.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share. For the full year, revenue reached $637.8 million, reflecting a 19% growth, while net income increased to $77.1 million, or $2.04 per diluted share. The company expects continued growth, with Q1 2025 revenue projected between $178.5 million and $180.0 million, indicating a 19% to 20% year-over-year increase. SPS Commerce's CEO and CFO expressed confidence in the company's strong position and product offerings in the retail supply chain sector.
Potential Positives
- Company achieved its 96th consecutive quarter of topline growth, indicating a strong, sustained performance.
- Fourth quarter 2024 revenue grew 18% year-over-year, reflecting robust demand and effective business strategies.
- Recurring revenue also saw significant growth of 19%, highlighting the company’s strong customer retention and business model.
- Guidance for first quarter 2025 projects revenue growth of 19% to 20%, suggesting continued momentum and confidence in future performance.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased from $19.0 million or $0.51 per diluted share in Q4 2023 to $17.6 million or $0.46 per diluted share in Q4 2024, indicating a decline in profitability despite revenue growth.
- Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is projected to increase significantly to $63.0 million in FY 2025, which may dilute earnings and raise investor concerns about management's compensation practices.
- The company did not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, which may lead to skepticism among investors regarding financial transparency and the reliability of projections.
FAQ
What were SPS Commerce's revenue results for Q4 2024?
SPS Commerce reported $170.9 million in revenue for Q4 2024, reflecting an 18% growth year-over-year.
How much did recurring revenue grow in Q4 2024?
Recurring revenue grew 19% in Q4 2024 compared to the same quarter in the previous year.
What is the projected revenue for Q1 2025?
Revenue for Q1 2025 is expected to be between $178.5 million and $180.0 million, indicating 19% to 20% growth.
How did net income change from Q4 2023 to Q4 2024?
Net income decreased from $19.0 million in Q4 2023 to $17.6 million in Q4 2024.
What is the outlook for SPS Commerce in FY 2025?
SPS Commerce expects FY 2025 revenue between $758.0 million and $763.0 million, continuing a 19% to 20% growth trajectory.
$SPSC Insider Trading Activity
$SPSC insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 21,580 shares for an estimated $3,986,338.
- DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 18,345 shares for an estimated $3,483,893.
- CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,839 shares for an estimated $1,160,516.
- JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,798 shares for an estimated $887,466.
- JAMES J. FROME (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,684 shares for an estimated $726,873.
$SPSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $SPSC stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 409,000 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $79,415,530
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 210,284 shares (+94.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,830,844
- MORGAN STANLEY added 193,333 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,539,468
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 158,357 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,748,178
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 151,993 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,512,480
- GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 138,014 shares (+31.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,393,195
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 129,485 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,823,945
Company delivers 96th consecutive quarter of topline growth
Fourth quarter 2024 re
venue grew 18%
and recurring revenue grew
19%
from the fourth quarter of 2023
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
Financial Highlights
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Revenue was $170.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $145.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting 18% growth.
Recurring revenue grew 19% from the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net income was $17.6 million or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.0 million or $0.51 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.89, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.75 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 18% to $49.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights
Revenue was $637.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $536.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting 19% growth.
Recurring revenue grew 20% from the year ended December 31, 2023.
Net income was $77.1 million or $2.04 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $65.8 million or $1.76 per diluted share for the comparable period in 2023, reflecting 17% growth in year-over-year net income.
Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $3.48, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $2.85 in the year ended December 31, 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 18% to $186.6 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.
“We are pleased with what we have accomplished in 2024, and I would like to congratulate SPS Commerce employees for their unwavering commitment to excellence and exceptional understanding of the retail supply chain,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “With the depth and breadth of solutions we offer today, we are uniquely positioned to support all trading relationships and continue growing our network to move the world of commerce forward.”
“We believe that SPS’ leading retail network and competitive product portfolio position us well to continue on our profitable growth trajectory,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.
Guidance*
First Quarter 2025 Guidance
Revenue is expected to be in the range of $178.5 million to $180.0 million, representing 19% to 20% year-over-year growth.
Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.39 to $0.41, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.7 million shares.
Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.82 to $0.84.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $49.5 million to $50.5 million.
Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $15.0 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $5.4 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $9.2 million.
Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
Revenue is expected to be in the range of $758.0 million to $763.0 million, representing 19% to 20% growth over 2024.
Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.93 to $1.99, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.9 million shares.
Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.78 to $3.84.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $227.5 million to $231.0 million, representing 22% to 24% growth over 2024.
Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $63.0 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $23.5 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $39.8 million.
*Inclusive of the expected results of the Carbon6 acquisition
The forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially. The Company does not present a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP income per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.
Quarterly Conference Call
To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1382, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-0475 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to join the SPS Commerce Q4 2024 conference call. A live webcast of the call will also be available at
http://investors.spscommerce.com
under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at
http://investors.spscommerce.com
.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 45,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 96 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.
SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.
SPS-F
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our management, Board of Directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.
Adjusted EBITDA Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, investment income, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. Other adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2024 included the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs. Other adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2023 included the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and acquisition-related employee severance costs. Net income is the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.
Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:
Non-GAAP income per share
consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, including for the year ended December 31, 2024 the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs, and for the year ended December 31, 2023 the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and acquisition-related employee severance costs, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. Net income per share, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the first quarter and full year of 2025, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except shares)
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
241,017
$
219,081
Short-term investments
—
56,359
Accounts receivable
56,214
50,160
Allowance for credit losses
(4,179
)
(3,320
)
Accounts receivable, net
52,035
46,840
Deferred costs
65,342
62,403
Other assets
23,513
16,758
Total current assets
381,907
401,441
Property and equipment, net
37,547
36,043
Operating lease right-of-use assets
8,192
7,862
Goodwill
399,180
249,176
Intangible assets, net
181,294
107,344
Other assets
Deferred costs, non-current
20,572
20,347
Deferred income tax assets
505
505
Other assets, non-current
2,033
1,126
Total assets
$
1,031,230
$
823,844
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
8,577
$
7,420
Accrued compensation
47,160
41,588
Accrued expenses
12,108
8,014
Deferred revenue
74,256
69,187
Operating lease liabilities
4,583
4,460
Total current liabilities
146,684
130,669
Other liabilities
Deferred revenue, non-current
6,189
6,930
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
7,885
9,569
Deferred income tax liabilities
15,541
8,972
Other liabilities, non-current
241
229
Total liabilities
176,540
156,369
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
40
39
Treasury stock
(99,748
)
(128,892
)
Additional paid-in capital
627,982
537,061
Retained earnings
336,099
259,045
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
(9,683
)
222
Total stockholders’ equity
854,690
667,475
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,031,230
$
823,844
SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$
170,907
$
144,965
$
637,765
$
536,910
Cost of revenues
55,585
49,040
210,714
182,069
Gross profit
115,322
95,925
427,051
354,841
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
39,220
33,214
148,920
122,936
Research and development
17,142
14,216
62,809
53,654
General and administrative
26,354
20,612
102,929
84,887
Amortization of intangible assets
7,862
4,998
23,510
16,116
Total operating expenses
90,578
73,040
338,168
277,593
Income from operations
24,744
22,885
88,883
77,248
Other income (expense), net
(373
)
3,456
10,593
8,315
Income before income taxes
24,371
26,341
99,476
85,563
Income tax expense
6,812
7,330
22,422
19,739
Net income
$
17,559
$
19,011
$
77,054
$
65,824
Net income per share
Basic
$
0.47
$
0.52
$
2.07
$
1.80
Diluted
$
0.46
$
0.51
$
2.04
$
1.76
Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share
Basic
37,646
36,831
37,306
36,646
Diluted
38,133
37,640
37,856
37,475
SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
77,054
$
65,824
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Deferred income taxes
(9,786
)
(10,079
)
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
18,721
18,631
Amortization of intangible assets
23,510
16,116
Provision for credit losses
7,683
5,707
Stock-based compensation
54,557
45,508
Other, net
577
2,415
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions
Accounts receivable
(9,653
)
(11,949
)
Deferred costs
(3,120
)
(10,724
)
Other assets and liabilities
(7,313
)
1,834
Accounts payable
796
(3,947
)
Accrued compensation
1,434
7,143
Accrued expenses
4,115
1,302
Deferred revenue
728
6,464
Operating leases
(1,905
)
(1,947
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
157,398
132,298
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(20,046
)
(19,761
)
Purchases of investments
(85,759
)
(133,994
)
Maturities of investments
143,275
131,331
Acquisition of businesses, net
(147,924
)
(70,218
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(110,454
)
(92,642
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repurchases of common stock
(37,567
)
—
Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock
4,714
9,856
Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity
9,827
8,114
Payments for contingent consideration
—
(2,000
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(23,026
)
15,970
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes
(1,982
)
562
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
21,936
56,188
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
219,081
162,893
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
241,017
$
219,081
SPS COMMERCE, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and per share amounts)
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$
17,559
$
19,011
$
77,054
$
65,824
Income tax expense
6,812
7,330
22,422
19,739
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
4,711
4,667
18,721
18,631
Amortization of intangible assets
7,862
4,998
23,510
16,116
Stock-based compensation expense
12,293
9,411
54,557
45,508
Realized (gain) loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments
2,521
(1,201
)
(115
)
(1,726
)
Investment income
(2,205
)
(2,287
)
(10,582
)
(7,660
)
Other
86
28
1,064
1,198
Adjusted EBITDA
$
49,639
$
41,957
$
186,631
$
157,630
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
170,907
$
144,965
$
637,765
$
536,910
Net income
17,559
19,011
77,054
65,824
Margin
10
%
13
%
12
%
12
%
Adjusted EBITDA
49,639
41,957
186,631
157,630
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
29
%
29
%
29
%
29
%
Non-GAAP Income per Share
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$
17,559
$
19,011
$
77,054
$
65,824
Stock-based compensation expense
12,293
9,411
54,557
45,508
Amortization of intangible assets
7,862
4,998
23,510
16,116
Realized (gain) loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments
2,521
(1,201
)
(115
)
(1,726
)
Other
86
28
1,064
1,198
Income tax effects of adjustments
(6,371
)
(3,906
)
(24,505
)
(19,983
)
Non-GAAP income
$
33,950
$
28,341
$
131,565
$
106,937
Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share
Basic
37,646
36,831
37,306
36,646
Diluted
38,133
37,640
37,856
37,475
Net income per share, basic
$
0.47
$
0.52
$
2.07
$
1.80
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic
0.43
0.25
1.46
1.12
Non-GAAP income per share, basic
$
0.90
$
0.77
$
3.53
$
2.92
Net income per share, diluted
$
0.46
$
0.51
$
2.04
$
1.76
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted
0.43
0.24
1.44
1.09
Non-GAAP income per share, diluted
$
0.89
$
0.75
$
3.48
$
2.85
The annual per share amounts may not cross-sum due to rounding.
Contact:
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Irmina Blaszczyk & Lisa Laukkanen
SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com
415-217-4962
