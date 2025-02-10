News & Insights

SPS Commerce Reports 96th Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth with Q4 2024 Revenue Increasing 18% Year-Over-Year

February 10, 2025 — 04:15 pm EST

SPS Commerce reported 18% revenue growth in Q4 2024, marking 96 consecutive quarters of topline growth and increased guidance for 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

SPS Commerce, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, achieving 96 consecutive quarters of revenue growth. In Q4 2024, the company generated $170.9 million in revenue, an 18% increase compared to Q4 2023, with recurring revenue up by 19%. Net income for the quarter was $17.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share. For the full year, revenue reached $637.8 million, reflecting a 19% growth, while net income increased to $77.1 million, or $2.04 per diluted share. The company expects continued growth, with Q1 2025 revenue projected between $178.5 million and $180.0 million, indicating a 19% to 20% year-over-year increase. SPS Commerce's CEO and CFO expressed confidence in the company's strong position and product offerings in the retail supply chain sector.

Potential Positives

  • Company achieved its 96th consecutive quarter of topline growth, indicating a strong, sustained performance.
  • Fourth quarter 2024 revenue grew 18% year-over-year, reflecting robust demand and effective business strategies.
  • Recurring revenue also saw significant growth of 19%, highlighting the company’s strong customer retention and business model.
  • Guidance for first quarter 2025 projects revenue growth of 19% to 20%, suggesting continued momentum and confidence in future performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased from $19.0 million or $0.51 per diluted share in Q4 2023 to $17.6 million or $0.46 per diluted share in Q4 2024, indicating a decline in profitability despite revenue growth.
  • Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is projected to increase significantly to $63.0 million in FY 2025, which may dilute earnings and raise investor concerns about management's compensation practices.
  • The company did not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, which may lead to skepticism among investors regarding financial transparency and the reliability of projections.

FAQ

What were SPS Commerce's revenue results for Q4 2024?

SPS Commerce reported $170.9 million in revenue for Q4 2024, reflecting an 18% growth year-over-year.

How much did recurring revenue grow in Q4 2024?

Recurring revenue grew 19% in Q4 2024 compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

What is the projected revenue for Q1 2025?

Revenue for Q1 2025 is expected to be between $178.5 million and $180.0 million, indicating 19% to 20% growth.

How did net income change from Q4 2023 to Q4 2024?

Net income decreased from $19.0 million in Q4 2023 to $17.6 million in Q4 2024.

What is the outlook for SPS Commerce in FY 2025?

SPS Commerce expects FY 2025 revenue between $758.0 million and $763.0 million, continuing a 19% to 20% growth trajectory.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SPSC Insider Trading Activity

$SPSC insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 21,580 shares for an estimated $3,986,338.
  • DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 18,345 shares for an estimated $3,483,893.
  • CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,839 shares for an estimated $1,160,516.
  • JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,798 shares for an estimated $887,466.
  • JAMES J. FROME (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,684 shares for an estimated $726,873.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $SPSC stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Company delivers 96th consecutive quarter of topline growth




Fourth quarter 2024 re


venue grew 18%


and recurring revenue grew


19%


from the fourth quarter of 2023



MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





Financial Highlights





Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights




  • Revenue was $170.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $145.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting 18% growth.


  • Recurring revenue grew 19% from the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Net income was $17.6 million or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.0 million or $0.51 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.89, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.75 in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 18% to $49.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.








Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights




  • Revenue was $637.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $536.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting 19% growth.


  • Recurring revenue grew 20% from the year ended December 31, 2023.


  • Net income was $77.1 million or $2.04 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $65.8 million or $1.76 per diluted share for the comparable period in 2023, reflecting 17% growth in year-over-year net income.


  • Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $3.48, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $2.85 in the year ended December 31, 2023.


  • Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 18% to $186.6 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.







“We are pleased with what we have accomplished in 2024, and I would like to congratulate SPS Commerce employees for their unwavering commitment to excellence and exceptional understanding of the retail supply chain,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “With the depth and breadth of solutions we offer today, we are uniquely positioned to support all trading relationships and continue growing our network to move the world of commerce forward.”



“We believe that SPS’ leading retail network and competitive product portfolio position us well to continue on our profitable growth trajectory,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.





Guidance*





First Quarter 2025 Guidance




  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $178.5 million to $180.0 million, representing 19% to 20% year-over-year growth.


  • Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.39 to $0.41, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.7 million shares.


  • Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.82 to $0.84.


  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $49.5 million to $50.5 million.


  • Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $15.0 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $5.4 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $9.2 million.








Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance




  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $758.0 million to $763.0 million, representing 19% to 20% growth over 2024.


  • Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.93 to $1.99, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.9 million shares.


  • Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.78 to $3.84.


  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $227.5 million to $231.0 million, representing 22% to 24% growth over 2024.


  • Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $63.0 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $23.5 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $39.8 million.








*Inclusive of the expected results of the Carbon6 acquisition



The forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially. The Company does not present a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP income per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.





Quarterly Conference Call




To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1382, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-0475 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to join the SPS Commerce Q4 2024 conference call. A live webcast of the call will also be available at

http://investors.spscommerce.com

under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at

http://investors.spscommerce.com

.





About SPS Commerce




SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 45,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 96 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.



SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.



SPS-F





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




To supplement our consolidated financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our management, Board of Directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.



Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.



These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.




Adjusted EBITDA Measures:




Adjusted EBITDA

consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, investment income, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. Other adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2024 included the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs. Other adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2023 included the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and acquisition-related employee severance costs. Net income is the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance.




Adjusted EBITDA Margin

consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.




Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:




Non-GAAP income per share

consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, including for the year ended December 31, 2024 the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs, and for the year ended December 31, 2023 the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and acquisition-related employee severance costs, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. Net income per share, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.





Forward-Looking Statements




This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the first quarter and full year of 2025, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



SPS COMMERCE, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited; in thousands, except shares)




December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
241,017


$
219,081

Short-term investments






56,359

Accounts receivable

56,214



50,160

Allowance for credit losses

(4,179
)


(3,320
)

Accounts receivable, net

52,035



46,840

Deferred costs

65,342



62,403

Other assets

23,513



16,758

Total current assets

381,907



401,441

Property and equipment, net

37,547



36,043

Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,192



7,862

Goodwill

399,180



249,176

Intangible assets, net

181,294



107,344

Other assets



Deferred costs, non-current

20,572



20,347

Deferred income tax assets

505



505

Other assets, non-current

2,033



1,126

Total assets
$
1,031,230


$
823,844


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current liabilities



Accounts payable
$
8,577


$
7,420

Accrued compensation

47,160



41,588

Accrued expenses

12,108



8,014

Deferred revenue

74,256



69,187

Operating lease liabilities

4,583



4,460

Total current liabilities

146,684



130,669

Other liabilities



Deferred revenue, non-current

6,189



6,930

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

7,885



9,569

Deferred income tax liabilities

15,541



8,972

Other liabilities, non-current

241



229

Total liabilities

176,540



156,369

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity



Common stock

40



39

Treasury stock

(99,748
)


(128,892
)

Additional paid-in capital

627,982



537,061

Retained earnings

336,099



259,045

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

(9,683
)


222

Total stockholders’ equity

854,690



667,475

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,031,230


$
823,844














































































































































































































































































































































































































SPS COMMERCE, INC.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended




December 31,


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Revenues
$
170,907


$
144,965


$
637,765


$
536,910

Cost of revenues

55,585



49,040



210,714



182,069

Gross profit

115,322



95,925



427,051



354,841

Operating expenses







Sales and marketing

39,220



33,214



148,920



122,936

Research and development

17,142



14,216



62,809



53,654

General and administrative

26,354



20,612



102,929



84,887

Amortization of intangible assets

7,862



4,998



23,510



16,116

Total operating expenses

90,578



73,040



338,168



277,593

Income from operations

24,744



22,885



88,883



77,248

Other income (expense), net

(373
)


3,456



10,593



8,315

Income before income taxes

24,371



26,341



99,476



85,563

Income tax expense

6,812



7,330



22,422



19,739

Net income
$
17,559


$
19,011


$
77,054


$
65,824









Net income per share







Basic
$
0.47


$
0.52


$
2.07


$
1.80

Diluted
$
0.46


$
0.51


$
2.04


$
1.76









Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share







Basic

37,646



36,831



37,306



36,646

Diluted

38,133



37,640



37,856



37,475






















































































































































































































































































































































































SPS COMMERCE, INC.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited; in thousands)




Twelve Months Ended




December 31,




2024




2023

Cash flows from operating activities



Net income
$
77,054


$
65,824

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities



Deferred income taxes

(9,786
)


(10,079
)

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

18,721



18,631

Amortization of intangible assets

23,510



16,116

Provision for credit losses

7,683



5,707

Stock-based compensation

54,557



45,508

Other, net

577



2,415

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions



Accounts receivable

(9,653
)


(11,949
)

Deferred costs

(3,120
)


(10,724
)

Other assets and liabilities

(7,313
)


1,834

Accounts payable

796



(3,947
)

Accrued compensation

1,434



7,143

Accrued expenses

4,115



1,302

Deferred revenue

728



6,464

Operating leases

(1,905
)


(1,947
)

Net cash provided by operating activities

157,398



132,298

Cash flows from investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment

(20,046
)


(19,761
)

Purchases of investments

(85,759
)


(133,994
)

Maturities of investments

143,275



131,331

Acquisition of businesses, net

(147,924
)


(70,218
)

Net cash used in investing activities

(110,454
)


(92,642
)

Cash flows from financing activities



Repurchases of common stock

(37,567
)





Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock

4,714



9,856

Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity

9,827



8,114

Payments for contingent consideration






(2,000
)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(23,026
)


15,970

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes

(1,982
)


562

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

21,936



56,188

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

219,081



162,893

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
241,017


$
219,081





SPS COMMERCE, INC.




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS



(Unaudited; in thousands, except Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and per share amounts)



















































































































































































































Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Net income
$
17,559


$
19,011


$
77,054


$
65,824

Income tax expense

6,812



7,330



22,422



19,739

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

4,711



4,667



18,721



18,631

Amortization of intangible assets

7,862



4,998



23,510



16,116

Stock-based compensation expense

12,293



9,411



54,557



45,508

Realized (gain) loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments

2,521



(1,201
)


(115
)


(1,726
)

Investment income

(2,205
)


(2,287
)


(10,582
)


(7,660
)

Other

86



28



1,064



1,198

Adjusted EBITDA
$
49,639


$
41,957


$
186,631


$
157,630



















































































































































































Adjusted EBITDA Margin



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenue
$
170,907



$
144,965



$
637,765



$
536,910










Net income

17,559




19,011




77,054




65,824


Margin

10

%


13

%


12

%


12

%









Adjusted EBITDA

49,639




41,957




186,631




157,630


Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29

%


29

%


29

%


29

%




























































































































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Income per Share



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Net income
$
17,559


$
19,011


$
77,054


$
65,824

Stock-based compensation expense

12,293



9,411



54,557



45,508

Amortization of intangible assets

7,862



4,998



23,510



16,116

Realized (gain) loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments

2,521



(1,201
)


(115
)


(1,726
)

Other

86



28



1,064



1,198

Income tax effects of adjustments

(6,371
)


(3,906
)


(24,505
)


(19,983
)

Non-GAAP income
$
33,950


$
28,341


$
131,565


$
106,937









Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share







Basic

37,646



36,831



37,306



36,646

Diluted

38,133



37,640



37,856



37,475









Net income per share, basic
$
0.47


$
0.52


$
2.07


$
1.80

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic

0.43



0.25



1.46



1.12

Non-GAAP income per share, basic
$
0.90


$
0.77


$
3.53


$
2.92









Net income per share, diluted
$
0.46


$
0.51


$
2.04


$
1.76

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted

0.43



0.24



1.44



1.09

Non-GAAP income per share, diluted
$
0.89


$
0.75


$
3.48


$
2.85










The annual per share amounts may not cross-sum due to rounding.










Contact:


Investor Relations


The Blueshirt Group


Irmina Blaszczyk & Lisa Laukkanen


SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com


415-217-4962







This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Stocks mentioned

SPSC

