SPS Commerce Reports 96th Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth with Q4 2024 Revenue Increasing 18% Year-Over-Year

SPS Commerce reported 18% revenue growth in Q4 2024, marking 96 consecutive quarters of topline growth and increased guidance for 2025.

SPS Commerce, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, achieving 96 consecutive quarters of revenue growth. In Q4 2024, the company generated $170.9 million in revenue, an 18% increase compared to Q4 2023, with recurring revenue up by 19%. Net income for the quarter was $17.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share. For the full year, revenue reached $637.8 million, reflecting a 19% growth, while net income increased to $77.1 million, or $2.04 per diluted share. The company expects continued growth, with Q1 2025 revenue projected between $178.5 million and $180.0 million, indicating a 19% to 20% year-over-year increase. SPS Commerce's CEO and CFO expressed confidence in the company's strong position and product offerings in the retail supply chain sector.

Potential Positives

Company achieved its 96th consecutive quarter of topline growth, indicating a strong, sustained performance.

Fourth quarter 2024 revenue grew 18% year-over-year, reflecting robust demand and effective business strategies.

Recurring revenue also saw significant growth of 19%, highlighting the company’s strong customer retention and business model.

Guidance for first quarter 2025 projects revenue growth of 19% to 20%, suggesting continued momentum and confidence in future performance.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased from $19.0 million or $0.51 per diluted share in Q4 2023 to $17.6 million or $0.46 per diluted share in Q4 2024, indicating a decline in profitability despite revenue growth.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is projected to increase significantly to $63.0 million in FY 2025, which may dilute earnings and raise investor concerns about management's compensation practices.

The company did not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, which may lead to skepticism among investors regarding financial transparency and the reliability of projections.

FAQ

What were SPS Commerce's revenue results for Q4 2024?

SPS Commerce reported $170.9 million in revenue for Q4 2024, reflecting an 18% growth year-over-year.

How much did recurring revenue grow in Q4 2024?

Recurring revenue grew 19% in Q4 2024 compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

What is the projected revenue for Q1 2025?

Revenue for Q1 2025 is expected to be between $178.5 million and $180.0 million, indicating 19% to 20% growth.

How did net income change from Q4 2023 to Q4 2024?

Net income decreased from $19.0 million in Q4 2023 to $17.6 million in Q4 2024.

What is the outlook for SPS Commerce in FY 2025?

SPS Commerce expects FY 2025 revenue between $758.0 million and $763.0 million, continuing a 19% to 20% growth trajectory.

$SPSC Insider Trading Activity

$SPSC insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 21,580 shares for an estimated $3,986,338 .

. DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 18,345 shares for an estimated $3,483,893 .

. CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,839 shares for an estimated $1,160,516 .

. JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,798 shares for an estimated $887,466 .

. JAMES J. FROME (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,684 shares for an estimated $726,873.

$SPSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $SPSC stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.









Financial Highlights











Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights









Revenue was $170.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $145.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting 18% growth.



Recurring revenue grew 19% from the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net income was $17.6 million or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.0 million or $0.51 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.89, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.75 in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 18% to $49.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

















Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights









Revenue was $637.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $536.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting 19% growth.



Recurring revenue grew 20% from the year ended December 31, 2023.



Net income was $77.1 million or $2.04 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $65.8 million or $1.76 per diluted share for the comparable period in 2023, reflecting 17% growth in year-over-year net income.



Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $3.48, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $2.85 in the year ended December 31, 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 18% to $186.6 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.















“We are pleased with what we have accomplished in 2024, and I would like to congratulate SPS Commerce employees for their unwavering commitment to excellence and exceptional understanding of the retail supply chain,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “With the depth and breadth of solutions we offer today, we are uniquely positioned to support all trading relationships and continue growing our network to move the world of commerce forward.”





“We believe that SPS’ leading retail network and competitive product portfolio position us well to continue on our profitable growth trajectory,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.









Guidance*











First Quarter 2025 Guidance









Revenue is expected to be in the range of $178.5 million to $180.0 million, representing 19% to 20% year-over-year growth.



Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.39 to $0.41, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.7 million shares.



Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.82 to $0.84.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $49.5 million to $50.5 million.



Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $15.0 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $5.4 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $9.2 million.

















Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance









Revenue is expected to be in the range of $758.0 million to $763.0 million, representing 19% to 20% growth over 2024.



Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.93 to $1.99, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.9 million shares.



Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.78 to $3.84.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $227.5 million to $231.0 million, representing 22% to 24% growth over 2024.



Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $63.0 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $23.5 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $39.8 million.

















*Inclusive of the expected results of the Carbon6 acquisition







The forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially. The Company does not present a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP income per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.









Quarterly Conference Call









To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1382, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-0475 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to join the SPS Commerce Q4 2024 conference call. A live webcast of the call will also be available at



http://investors.spscommerce.com



under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at



http://investors.spscommerce.com



.









About SPS Commerce









SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 45,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 96 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.





SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.





SPS-F









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









To supplement our consolidated financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our management, Board of Directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.





Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.





These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.







Adjusted EBITDA Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA



consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, investment income, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. Other adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2024 included the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs. Other adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2023 included the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and acquisition-related employee severance costs. Net income is the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance.







Adjusted EBITDA Margin



consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.







Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:









Non-GAAP income per share



consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, including for the year ended December 31, 2024 the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs, and for the year ended December 31, 2023 the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and acquisition-related employee severance costs, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. Net income per share, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the first quarter and full year of 2025, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



























SPS COMMERCE, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(Unaudited; in thousands, except shares)























December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













ASSETS























Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





241,017













$





219,081













Short-term investments









—

















56,359













Accounts receivable









56,214

















50,160













Allowance for credit losses









(4,179





)













(3,320





)









Accounts receivable, net









52,035

















46,840













Deferred costs









65,342

















62,403













Other assets









23,513

















16,758













Total current assets









381,907

















401,441













Property and equipment, net









37,547

















36,043













Operating lease right-of-use assets









8,192

















7,862













Goodwill









399,180

















249,176













Intangible assets, net









181,294

















107,344













Other assets





















Deferred costs, non-current









20,572

















20,347













Deferred income tax assets









505

















505













Other assets, non-current









2,033

















1,126













Total assets





$





1,031,230













$





823,844















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





8,577













$





7,420













Accrued compensation









47,160

















41,588













Accrued expenses









12,108

















8,014













Deferred revenue









74,256

















69,187













Operating lease liabilities









4,583

















4,460













Total current liabilities









146,684

















130,669













Other liabilities





















Deferred revenue, non-current









6,189

















6,930













Operating lease liabilities, non-current









7,885

















9,569













Deferred income tax liabilities









15,541

















8,972













Other liabilities, non-current









241

















229













Total liabilities









176,540

















156,369













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity





















Common stock









40

















39













Treasury stock









(99,748





)













(128,892





)









Additional paid-in capital









627,982

















537,061













Retained earnings









336,099

















259,045













Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)









(9,683





)













222













Total stockholders’ equity









854,690

















667,475













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





1,031,230













$





823,844



































SPS COMMERCE, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenues





$





170,907













$





144,965













$





637,765













$





536,910













Cost of revenues









55,585

















49,040

















210,714

















182,069













Gross profit









115,322

















95,925

















427,051

















354,841













Operating expenses





































Sales and marketing









39,220

















33,214

















148,920

















122,936













Research and development









17,142

















14,216

















62,809

















53,654













General and administrative









26,354

















20,612

















102,929

















84,887













Amortization of intangible assets









7,862

















4,998

















23,510

















16,116













Total operating expenses









90,578

















73,040

















338,168

















277,593













Income from operations









24,744

















22,885

















88,883

















77,248













Other income (expense), net









(373





)













3,456

















10,593

















8,315













Income before income taxes









24,371

















26,341

















99,476

















85,563













Income tax expense









6,812

















7,330

















22,422

















19,739













Net income





$





17,559













$





19,011













$





77,054













$





65,824

















































Net income per share





































Basic





$





0.47













$





0.52













$





2.07













$





1.80













Diluted





$





0.46













$





0.51













$





2.04













$





1.76

















































Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share





































Basic









37,646

















36,831

















37,306

















36,646













Diluted









38,133

















37,640

















37,856

















37,475



































SPS COMMERCE, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







(Unaudited; in thousands)























Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023















Cash flows from operating activities





















Net income





$





77,054













$





65,824













Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities





















Deferred income taxes









(9,786





)













(10,079





)









Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment









18,721

















18,631













Amortization of intangible assets









23,510

















16,116













Provision for credit losses









7,683

















5,707













Stock-based compensation









54,557

















45,508













Other, net









577

















2,415













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions





















Accounts receivable









(9,653





)













(11,949





)









Deferred costs









(3,120





)













(10,724





)









Other assets and liabilities









(7,313





)













1,834













Accounts payable









796

















(3,947





)









Accrued compensation









1,434

















7,143













Accrued expenses









4,115

















1,302













Deferred revenue









728

















6,464













Operating leases









(1,905





)













(1,947





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









157,398

















132,298













Cash flows from investing activities





















Purchases of property and equipment









(20,046





)













(19,761





)









Purchases of investments









(85,759





)













(133,994





)









Maturities of investments









143,275

















131,331













Acquisition of businesses, net









(147,924





)













(70,218





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(110,454





)













(92,642





)









Cash flows from financing activities





















Repurchases of common stock









(37,567





)













—













Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock









4,714

















9,856













Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity









9,827

















8,114













Payments for contingent consideration









—

















(2,000





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(23,026





)













15,970













Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes









(1,982





)













562













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents









21,936

















56,188













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









219,081

















162,893













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





241,017













$





219,081







































SPS COMMERCE, INC.









NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS







(Unaudited; in thousands, except Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and per share amounts)























Adjusted EBITDA

















Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended













December 31,









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net income





$





17,559













$





19,011













$





77,054













$





65,824













Income tax expense









6,812

















7,330

















22,422

















19,739













Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment









4,711

















4,667

















18,721

















18,631













Amortization of intangible assets









7,862

















4,998

















23,510

















16,116













Stock-based compensation expense









12,293

















9,411

















54,557

















45,508













Realized (gain) loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments









2,521

















(1,201





)













(115





)













(1,726





)









Investment income









(2,205





)













(2,287





)













(10,582





)













(7,660





)









Other









86

















28

















1,064

















1,198













Adjusted EBITDA





$





49,639













$





41,957













$





186,631













$





157,630































































Adjusted EBITDA Margin

















Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended













December 31,









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023











Revenue





$





170,907

















$





144,965

















$





637,765

















$





536,910





















































Net income









17,559





















19,011





















77,054





















65,824

















Margin









10









%













13









%













12









%













12









%













































Adjusted EBITDA









49,639





















41,957





















186,631





















157,630

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin









29









%













29









%













29









%













29









%



























































Non-GAAP Income per Share

















Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended













December 31,









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net income





$





17,559













$





19,011













$





77,054













$





65,824













Stock-based compensation expense









12,293

















9,411

















54,557

















45,508













Amortization of intangible assets









7,862

















4,998

















23,510

















16,116













Realized (gain) loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments









2,521

















(1,201





)













(115





)













(1,726





)









Other









86

















28

















1,064

















1,198













Income tax effects of adjustments









(6,371





)













(3,906





)













(24,505





)













(19,983





)









Non-GAAP income





$





33,950













$





28,341













$





131,565













$





106,937

















































Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share





































Basic









37,646

















36,831

















37,306

















36,646













Diluted









38,133

















37,640

















37,856

















37,475

















































Net income per share, basic





$





0.47













$





0.52













$





2.07













$





1.80













Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic









0.43

















0.25

















1.46

















1.12













Non-GAAP income per share, basic





$





0.90













$





0.77













$





3.53













$





2.92

















































Net income per share, diluted





$





0.46













$





0.51













$





2.04













$





1.76













Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted









0.43

















0.24

















1.44

















1.09













Non-GAAP income per share, diluted





$





0.89













$





0.75













$





3.48













$





2.85



















































The annual per share amounts may not cross-sum due to rounding.



















































Contact:





Investor Relations





The Blueshirt Group





Irmina Blaszczyk & Lisa Laukkanen





SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com





415-217-4962







