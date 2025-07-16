SPS Commerce to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 30, 2025

SPS Commerce will release its Q2 2025 financial results on July 30 and host a conference call to discuss.

SPS Commerce, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after the market closes on July 30, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 3:30 p.m. Central Time on the same day, with participants able to join by phone or via a live webcast. The company emphasizes its leadership in retail supply chain cloud services, supporting over 50,000 customers with data-driven technology and services. SPS has a strong track record of growth, boasting 97 consecutive quarters of revenue increases. For more information, individuals can visit the SPS Commerce website or contact their Investor Relations team.

Potential Positives

SPS Commerce will announce its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.



The company has achieved 97 consecutive quarters of revenue growth, highlighting strong financial performance and business stability.



Over 50,000 recurring revenue customers are using SPS services, showcasing the company's extensive market adoption and customer trust.



The press release emphasizes SPS Commerce's leadership in the retail supply chain, reinforcing its competitive position in the industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will SPS Commerce announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

SPS Commerce will announce its Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, after market close.

What time is the SPS Commerceearnings call

Theearnings callwill take place at 3:30 p.m. Central Time on July 30, 2025.

How can I access the SPS Commerceearnings call

You can dial 1-833-816-1382 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-0475 outside the U.S. to join the call.

Where can I find the webcast of the SPS Commerceearnings call

The live webcast will be available on the SPS Commerce investor relations website under Events and Presentations.

What is SPS Commerce known for?

SPS Commerce is a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, connecting trading partners globally to optimize operations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SPSC Insider Trading Activity

$SPSC insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 29,560 shares for an estimated $4,960,437 .

. DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 15,540 shares for an estimated $2,745,411 .

. JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 7,754 shares for an estimated $1,322,162 .

. CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,512 shares for an estimated $661,791.

$SPSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of $SPSC stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPSC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPSC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

$SPSC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPSC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $SPSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Matthew Vanvliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $170.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $159.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $210.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $175.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Parker Lane from Stifel set a target price of $200.0 on 02/11/2025

on 02/11/2025 Quinton Gabrielli from Piper Sandler set a target price of $175.0 on 02/11/2025

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the market close on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. SPS Commerce will host a call to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.





To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1382, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-0475 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to join the SPS Commerce conference call. A live webcast of the call will also be available at



http://investors.spscommerce.com



under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at



http://investors.spscommerce.com



About SPS Commerce







SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 50,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 97 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.





Contact:





Investor Relations





The Blueshirt Group





Irmina Blaszczyk





Lisa Laukkanen





SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com





415-217-4962





