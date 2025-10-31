SPS Commerce Plunges 21% After Q3 Results And Softening Guidance

(RTTNews) - SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) slid 21.58% to $81.47, losing $22.42, after reporting third-quarter 2025 financial results that disappointed investors.

While the company delivered its 98th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, it warned that growth will moderate going forward and issued guidance below prior expectations.

Management cited macro-economic headwinds and decelerating retail supply-chain activity as key risks, though recurring revenue remains approximately 96 percent of total. The company reaffirmed its long-term strategy but emphasized it will require more cautious execution and tighter cost control during the current cycle.

SPSC opened at $107.20, reached a high of $110.50, and a low of $80.75, compared to the previous close of $103.89 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume jumped sharply to over 3.1 million shares, well above the three-month average of 0.9 million. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $80.75 - $205.34.

