Markets
SPSC

SPS Commerce Plunges 21% After Q3 Results And Softening Guidance

October 31, 2025 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) slid 21.58% to $81.47, losing $22.42, after reporting third-quarter 2025 financial results that disappointed investors.

While the company delivered its 98th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, it warned that growth will moderate going forward and issued guidance below prior expectations.

Management cited macro-economic headwinds and decelerating retail supply-chain activity as key risks, though recurring revenue remains approximately 96 percent of total. The company reaffirmed its long-term strategy but emphasized it will require more cautious execution and tighter cost control during the current cycle.

SPSC opened at $107.20, reached a high of $110.50, and a low of $80.75, compared to the previous close of $103.89 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume jumped sharply to over 3.1 million shares, well above the three-month average of 0.9 million. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $80.75 - $205.34.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.