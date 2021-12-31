SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for SPS Commerce, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$53m ÷ (US$591m - US$95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, SPS Commerce has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SPS Commerce compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From SPS Commerce's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at SPS Commerce. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 11%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 89%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at SPS Commerce thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From SPS Commerce's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that SPS Commerce can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if SPS Commerce can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

