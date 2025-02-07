SPS Commerce Completes Acquisition of Carbon6 Technologies to Enhance Revenue Recovery Solutions for Amazon Sellers

SPS Commerce acquires Carbon6 Technologies to enhance revenue recovery solutions for Amazon sellers.

SPS Commerce, Inc. has announced the completion of its acquisition of Carbon6 Technologies, a company that offers software tools for Amazon sellers, specifically focusing on revenue recovery services for both first-party and third-party suppliers. CEO Chad Collins expressed enthusiasm about integrating Carbon6's employees and customer base into SPS, with the aim of providing enhanced solutions in the emerging revenue recovery category. SPS Commerce is recognized as a leading retail network with over 45,000 recurring revenue customers and has seen continuous revenue growth for 95 quarters. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's future expectations and performance, emphasizing potential risks and uncertainties associated with them.

SPS Commerce has completed the acquisition of Carbon6 Technologies, enhancing its offerings for Amazon sellers and expanding its services in revenue recovery.

This acquisition positions SPS Commerce as a leading provider in the emerging market of revenue recovery solutions for both first-party and third-party suppliers.

SPS Commerce continues to demonstrate strong growth, highlighted by 95 consecutive quarters of revenue growth, indicating robust financial health and operational success.

The press release includes extensive forward-looking statements but also emphasizes the uncertainties and risks associated with these projections, which may create concerns about the company's ability to deliver on its promises.



The acquisition of Carbon6 Technologies could distract SPS Commerce from its current operations, potentially affecting its ongoing revenue growth and operational efficiency.



There is no mention of how the acquisition will be financed, raising questions about the financial implications for SPS Commerce, such as increased debt or dilution of shares.

What recent acquisition did SPS Commerce announce?

SPS Commerce announced its acquisition of Carbon6 Technologies, a provider of software tools for Amazon sellers.

What benefits does the acquisition of Carbon6 provide?

The acquisition aims to deliver unmatched revenue recovery solutions for both first-party and third-party sellers.

How does SPS Commerce support its retail partners?

SPS Commerce connects trading partners globally to optimize supply chain operations through innovative cloud technology and expert support.

How many customers does SPS Commerce serve?

SPS Commerce serves over 45,000 recurring revenue customers across various sectors, including retail, grocery, and logistics.

Where is SPS Commerce headquartered?

SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

$SPSC Insider Trading Activity

$SPSC insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 18,345 shares for an estimated $3,483,893 .

. KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,290 shares for an estimated $2,304,020 .

. CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,839 shares for an estimated $1,160,516 .

. JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,798 shares for an estimated $887,466 .

. JAMES J. FROME (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,684 shares for an estimated $726,873 .

. SVEN WEHRWEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $402,704.

$SPSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $SPSC stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SPS Commerce



, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Carbon6 Technologies, Inc. (Carbon6), a provider of software tools to Amazon sellers, including specialized offerings for revenue recovery for both first-party (1P) and third-party (3P) suppliers.





“We are very excited to welcome Carbon6 employees and customers to SPS Commerce,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “Together, we believe we will deliver unmatched solutions for first-party and third-party sellers and establish SPS as a leading provider in the emerging category of revenue recovery.”







About SPS Commerce







SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 45,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 95 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.





SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding financial performance expectations, future execution within our business, and the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







