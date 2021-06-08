SPS Commerce Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPSC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (Symbol: SPSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.09, changing hands as high as $96.77 per share. SPS Commerce, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPSC's low point in its 52 week range is $66.20 per share, with $118.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.10.

