SPS Commerce (BIT:1SPSC) Price Target Decreased by 15.80% to 76.06

The average one-year price target for SPS Commerce (BIT:1SPSC) has been revised to €76.06 / share. This is a decrease of 15.80% from the prior estimate of €90.34 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €56.42 to a high of €124.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.93% from the latest reported closing price of €46.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPS Commerce. This is an decrease of 188 owner(s) or 23.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SPSC is 0.21%, an increase of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.69% to 46,338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,415K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 8.14%.

UBS Group holds 1,295K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares , representing an increase of 64.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SPSC by 55.13% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,217K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares , representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SPSC by 71.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,217K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SPSC by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 971K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SPSC by 55.79% over the last quarter.

