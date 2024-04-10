News & Insights

SPS Commerce Acquires Vision33's SAP B1 SPS Integration Tech

(RTTNews) - SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) announced on Wednesday the acquisition of AP Business One or SAP B1 SPS Integration Technology from Vision33, a specialist in EDI system automation.

Following this acquisition, SPS customers gain access to various resources to enhance their business growth.

These resources include access to a wide trading community in the industry, integration with over 400 top accounting/ERP, e-commerce, warehouse management, packing, and shipping applications, as well as access to industry professionals.

