SPS Commerce Acquires InterTrade For Approx. $49 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) announced the acquisition of InterTrade Systems Inc., a subsidiary of mdf commerce inc., and a provider of technical solutions for product, information and transaction data exchange between retailers and suppliers.

"With the acquisition of InterTrade, SPS Commerce expands its network to thousands of businesses across North America, including marquee retailers and brands in apparel and general merchandise," said Archie Black, CEO of SPS Commerce.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, SPS Commerce expects the acquisition will add approximately $1.7 million of revenue and expects adjusted EBITDA to be negatively impacted by approximately $200 thousand.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects the acquisition will add approximately $8.5 million in revenue and approximately $500 thousand to adjusted EBITDA.

The company estimates the acquisition to contribute approximately $2.5 million in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2024.

