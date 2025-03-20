$SPRY stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SPRY stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $69,859,012 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SPRY:
$SPRY Insider Trading Activity
$SPRY insiders have traded $SPRY stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES E FLYNN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 563,270 shares for an estimated $10,143,705.
- RICHARD E LOWENTHAL (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,433,492.
- SARINA TANIMOTO (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,433,492.
- JUSTIN CHAKMA (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 529,245 shares for an estimated $7,087,279.
- LAURA SHAWVER has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $4,419,826.
- BRIAN DORSEY (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $493,858.
- KATHLEEN D. SCOTT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $200,000
- ERIC KARAS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $140,423.
$SPRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $SPRY stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 3,807,074 shares (+5168.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,164,630
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,128,724 shares (+903.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,908,038
- UBS GROUP AG added 902,819 shares (+821.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,524,740
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 867,319 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,576,125
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 860,840 shares (-30.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,081,862
- STATE STREET CORP added 700,359 shares (+34.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,388,787
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 639,203 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,268,443
$SPRY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPRY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Leerink Partners issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/08/2024
