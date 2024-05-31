Sprucegrove Acquires 5% Stake in Bakkafrost P/F

Bakkafrost P/F (GB:0MQ2) has released an update.

Sprucegrove Investment Management has acquired a 5.02% stake in Bakkafrost P/F, with the transaction involving 2,977,169 shares based on the total number of 59,304,619 outstanding shares as of May 30, 2024. This marks Sprucegrove’s first disclosure of investment in the company, signaling a vote of confidence in Bakkafrost’s operations.

For further insights into GB:0MQ2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.