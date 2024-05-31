News & Insights

Sprucegrove Acquires 5% Stake in Bakkafrost P/F

May 31, 2024 — 12:38 pm EDT

Bakkafrost P/F (GB:0MQ2) has released an update.

Sprucegrove Investment Management has acquired a 5.02% stake in Bakkafrost P/F, with the transaction involving 2,977,169 shares based on the total number of 59,304,619 outstanding shares as of May 30, 2024. This marks Sprucegrove’s first disclosure of investment in the company, signaling a vote of confidence in Bakkafrost’s operations.

