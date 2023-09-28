News & Insights

Markets
SPRU

Spruce Power To Pay $11 Mln Penalty To Settle SEC Charges Over Misleading Investors

September 28, 2023 — 10:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Denver-based Spruce Power Holding Corp., the successor to XL Fleet Corp., agreed to pay $11 million penalty to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges over misleading investors about revenue projections that topped $1 billion within three years of going public.

XL Fleet, which provided hybrid electric vehicle systems for commercial fleet vehicles, went public through a 2020 merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

According to the SEC's order, XL Fleet publicly claimed to have a more than $220 million 12-month sales pipeline, which purportedly backed its near-term revenue projections of up to $75 million and longer-term projections of up to $1.4 billion.

The SEC order found that the company's projections, which were featured in public filings ahead of the SPAC merger, were misleading because the sales pipeline consisted almost entirely of speculative opportunities, including sales to potential customers with whom XL Fleet had little or no contact; customers to whom XL Fleet could not legally sell its products; and stale sales opportunities that had not been updated within the company's systems.

The order also found that XL Fleet claimed to have applied a historical conversion rate to its sales pipeline as part of its revenue projections, when, in reality, the conversion rate did not support the company's projections.

The order found that Spruce Power, as the successor to XL Fleet, violated certain antifraud, proxy, and reporting provisions of the federal securities laws.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPRU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.