Spruce Power Says Chairman Christian Fong To Succeeds Christian Fong As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Solar energy company Spruce Power Holding Corp. (SPRU) announced Monday that Chris Hayes, Chairman of the Board, will succeed Christian Fong as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 12, 2024.

Hayes has served as chairman of the board since January 2023 and as a director of the Company since May 2018. He has more than twenty years' experience in clean energy and sustainability and is founder and managing partner of Alturus, which invests in sustainable infra projects. He was also the founder and managing partner at Altenex.

Additionally, the company said Audrey Lee has joined the Board of Directors. Lee succeeds director Christian Fong, who has stepped down from the Board as part of the above transition.

Lee is a clean energy executive with 20 years of experience in the private and public sectors. She is a strategic leader pioneering the next generation of energy solutions with expertise at the intersection of technology, product, and market development.

