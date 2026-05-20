Spruce Power Incurs Q1 Loss, Narrows Y/Y Due to Cost Cuts

Shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation SPRU have declined 10% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with the S&P 500 index’s 0.2% growth over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has declined 31.1%, significantly underperforming the S&P 500’s 5.6% growth.

Spruce Power incurred a first-quarter 2026 net loss of 16 cents per share, narrowing from a loss of 84 cents per share a year ago.

Revenues of $23.4 million remained essentially flat from $23.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Net loss attributable to stockholders narrowed sharply to $2.9 million from a loss of $15.3 million a year earlier. Operating income improved to $3.8 million from an operating loss of $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting lower operating costs and improved operating leverage.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Spruce Power Holding Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spruce Power Holding Corporation Quote

Margin Expansion Driven by Cost Reductions

The solar asset owner and operator posted notable gains in profitability despite relatively stable revenues. Total operating expenses declined to $19.6 million from $25.5 million in the prior-year period. Core operating expenses, consisting of selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and operations and maintenance (O&M) costs, fell to $12.7 million from $18.6 million a year ago.

O&M expense plunged 70% year over year to $1.2 million, while SG&A expense decreased 21% to $11.6 million. Management attributed the reductions to the completion of meter upgrades, lower labor costs, reduced professional services spending and improved servicing efficiencies following operational streamlining initiatives. The company also cited vertical integration of servicing teams in concentrated markets as a contributor to lower expenses.

Operating EBITDA increased 49% year over year to $18.4 million from $12.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted cash flow generated from operations turned positive at $2.6 million compared with $3.2 million used in operations during the same quarter last year. Cash used in operating activities improved to $2.7 million from $9.1 million a year earlier.

Portfolio Performance and Liquidity Position

Spruce Power ended the quarter with total cash of $85.6 million, including $50 million of unrestricted cash and $35.6 million of restricted cash, equivalent to approximately $4.71 per share. The company reduced debt principal by $8.2 million during the quarter as part of its deleveraging strategy. Total outstanding debt stood at approximately $687.3 million as of March 31, 2026, with a blended interest rate of 6.2%.

The company said all debt consists of project finance loans that are non-recourse to the parent company. Spruce Power also highlighted that it continues to evaluate refinancing opportunities after extending its SP1 facility during the quarter. According to management, the extension is intended to provide additional flexibility while the company pursues broader refinancing initiatives across its portfolios.

Spruce Power owned cash flows from approximately 84,000 home solar assets and customer contracts across 18 states at quarter-end, with an average remaining contract life of roughly 10 years. The company also serviced around 60,000 third-party-owned residential solar systems. Gross portfolio value on a PV6 basis was reported at $840 million.

Management Commentary

Chief executive officer Chris Hayes said the first-quarter results demonstrated continued progress in profitability and operating efficiency following restructuring and cost-management efforts implemented in 2025. Hayes described the quarter as evidence that the company’s earlier operational “inflection point” was sustainable and emphasized that many of the cost improvements appear structural in nature.

Management noted that while some O&M activity shifted into later quarters of 2026, the broader operating model improvements in labor efficiency, vendor management and servicing operations continue to support a lower recurring cost structure. Executives also highlighted stable recurring cash flow generation supported by long-term customer agreements and diversified geographic exposure.

Outlook and Guidance

Spruce Power said its outlook for full-year 2026 remains generally consistent with prior expectations. Management expects full-year operating EBITDA to remain aligned with budgeted levels, although O&M expenses and collections are expected to increase sequentially during the second half of the year as servicing activity rises.

The company also expects continued improvement in SG&A run rates as additional streamlining initiatives are implemented. Management reiterated its focus on disciplined liquidity management, refinancing initiatives and selective growth opportunities through portfolio acquisitions, partnerships and servicing relationships.

Other Developments

Spruce Power repurchased no shares during the quarter, leaving $42 million available under its existing $50 million share repurchase authorization.

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